Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the next few days for the Okanagan Valley-Shuswap region. (Black Press - file photo)

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures to reach daily highs of 35 degrees C through Tuesday

“Man, it’s a hot one. Like seven inches from the midday sun…” – Carlos Santana (featuring Rob Thomas, Smooth).

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap region covering the next few days.

Temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius are expected.

Hot temperatures are expected today (Sunday, July 25) through Tuesday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Southern Interior of British Columbia leading to hot conditions.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the next two days with the hottest temperatures expected to be on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Stay cool out there!

READ MORE: VIDEO: Canada's top doc calls on young people to stop spreading COVID-19


