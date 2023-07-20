Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan.

“An unseasonably hot period will persist for the next two days,” said a release from Environment Canada. “Daytime temperatures will drop to the low 30s this weekend.”

In the Okanagan, the heat warning begins just south of Salmon Arm and south to Osoyoos. And on top of temperatures reaching 35 in Okanagan, there is also a 30 per cent chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Interior Health wants to remind the public that this is a heat warning and not an extreme heat emergency yet. Both Environment Canada and Interior Health also reminds the public to stay in cool places, drink lots of water, check in on family and neighbours, wear sunscreen when outside, and to not leave pets in locked vehicles.

The heat warning is in effect for Thursday and Friday.

