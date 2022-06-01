The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise funds and awareness throughout June

Every year, more than 89,000 Canadians suffer a stroke and 878,000 are living with stroke symptoms.

But thanks to efforts across the country over the last 30 years, Canadians are far more likely to survive a stroke than they were in the past. That research has been led by the Heart & Stroke Foundation, which has contributed $1.6 billion in funding for treatment since 1952.

“The progress we have seen in stroke care is monumental,” says Heart & Stroke director of health systems, Patrice Lindsay. “Just over thirty years ago when someone experienced a stroke, there was almost nothing that could be done for them. This has completely changed, today there is so much that can be done to treat stroke and support recovery.”

Despite the advancements in treatment, the number of Canadians who suffer from strokes is on the rise. The Heart & Stroke Foundation attributes the rise to an aging population and an increase in stroke among young people — likely due to an increase in health factors like unhealthy diets, high blood pressure and lack of physical activity.

une is stroke month. The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise awareness around the causes and warning signs of stroke.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthHeart & Stroke

Previous story
Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie
Next story
B.C. pledges $740,000 to help bolster deafblind community

Just Posted

Skaha Beach in Penticton in August of 2020. (John Arendt - Black Press)
No rain this June means the Okanagan is ‘in trouble’

Spirit of Syilx Unity Run
From Kamloops to Penticton: three-day run between residential schools

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Altercation with people experiencing homelessness at Kelowna Walmart

Lake Country neighbours rallied together to raise funds for Rylie and family while she fights cancer (Tammie Slater/Facebook)
‘Best street ever’: Lake Country neighbours rally behind child with cancer