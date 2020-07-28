A cutout of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was put up at Third Beach in Vancouver following widely circulated photos of a large drum circle there on July 21, 2020. (rediphile/Reddit)

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Health officials urged British Columbians to celebrate the incoming long weekend safely as the province reported 23 new cases and one death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday (July 28).

That brings the total number of test positive cases in the province to 3,523 and the death toll to 194. The latest death took place in Vancouver Coastal Health. There are currently 253 active cases, with nine in hospital and three in ICU, across B.C.

The numbers were presented in a joint statement released by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, who in recent days has clarified rules around restaurants and vacation rentals.

Vacation rentals, whether homes or houseboats, have been limited to their stated capacity and five guests. For restaurants, rules have been tightened to stop customers from self-serving liquor and wandering around the establishment.

“As we all look ahead to the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend, let’s ensure it is a safe weekend for all of us. Whether it is enjoying the local parks, staying at a vacation rental or out for dinner, keeping our groups small and maintaining safe distances will protect ourselves and those around us,” health officials said.

“Let’s make sure COVID-19 doesn’t take our summer away by taking steps to bend our curve back down, this weekend and every weekend.”

