Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Facebook)

Health minister announces new urgent care center in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

People living in the Central Okanagan will soon have better access to health care services with the opening of an urgent and primary care centre in Kelowna.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix broke the news Thursday afternoon, outside the health care centre’s new location in the Capri Plaza on Harvey Avenue.

“The new urgent and public care centre will help connect more people in Kelowna and the surrounding communities with the health care they need, when they need it,” said Dix.

“By increasing the number of publicly funded health-care professionals in the community, thousands of area residents who currently lack a primary care provider will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs, ongoing primary care, and better longitudinal care into the future.”

The operating cost of the centre is about $4.2 million a year and will be open seven days a week, creating full-time employment for more than 20 health care workers.

READ MORE: Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

The center will support about 63,000 patient visits per year for both urgent and primary care appointments.

Most importantly said Dix, the centre will also allow for patients without a family doctor to see a regular physician or nurse practitioner.

“One of the most common complaints in the emergency room is that the people who arrive would be better served in a doctors office or a primary care centre,” said Dix.

“We do see the centre relieving congestion at the Kelowna General Hospital for conditions that could more appropriately treated here (urgent and primary centre). We see it as providing care seven-days-a-week (at) hours an ordinary doctors office might not be open and addressing the needs of the tens of thousands of people in the region without a family doctor.”

The centre is expected to open for patients in late December this year.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Just Posted

Health minister announces new urgent care center in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

Special Olympics fundraiser comes to downtown Kelowna

motionball Marathon of Sport kicks-off in City Park Saturday

Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Rockets top defenceman returns from NHL camp ahead of home-opener

Kaedan Korczak was re-assigned by the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday

UBC Okanagan golf team starts season with historic win

Men’s team Cole Wilson led the Heat to two titles at the University of Alberta Invitational

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of bus crash that killed two students

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

Most Read