Cannabis plants are seen at a facility on February 20, 2019 in Sainte-Eustache, Que. Cannabis producer Agrima Botanicals Corp. has had its licences revoked by Health Canada, months after the company disclosed the regulator’s finding that “unauthorized activities” with pot took place at the firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Cannabis producer Agrima Botanicals Corp. has had its licences revoked by Health Canada, months after the company disclosed the regulator’s finding that “unauthorized activities” with pot took place at the firm.

Agrima is now listed on Health Canada’s website of licensed producers with the status “revoked,” after having its licences suspended last fall.

Agrima’s parent company Ascent Industries Corp said in November that the regulator had asserted that “unauthorized activities” involving cannabis occurred at the company during a period of time when it was privately held, but it was appealing its suspension.

Health Canada has said it suspended Agrima’s producer and dealer’s licence under the former Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations for non-compliance with the regulations, and notified it in November that it intended to revoke them.

The revocation comes after the B.C. based cannabis company filed for creditor protection earlier this year to address near-term liquidity issues which it says were in “large part” caused by the suspension of its licences.

A July 9 report by Ascent’s court-appointed monitor Ernst & Young said the firm hired a consultant to engage with Health Canada about the sale or transfer of the suspended licences, but received no response from the regulator.

Ascent was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire crews working small blaze in South Okanagan
Next story
Ex Nihilo to request an extension of liquor service hours at council

Just Posted

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

Regular offices will be repaired in a few weeks, according to release

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

What do you do when you lose your jobs in the oil and gas industry?

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Super League Triathlon in the Okanagan cancelled

It was confirmed Monday next month’s planned Super League Triathlon has been cancelled

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Most Read