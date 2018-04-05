Plush bunnies sold in Dollar Tree Canada stores are being recalled.

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Health Canada has issued a recall for plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree stores across the country.

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada. The toys were sold between January and March of this year.

The bunnies measure nine inches (23 centimetres) and may be blue, white, yellow, purple or pink in colour and are marked with UPC 639277700865.

Health Canada’s testing found that the eyes and nose may possibly detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children. As of March 23, 2018, no reports of incidents or injuries have been made to Dollar Tree Canada or Health Canada.

Customers are advised to take the recalled toys away from children and discard in regular household garbage.

