Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill

Health Canada has approved the second vaccine against COVID-19. The Moderna vaccine was approved Wednesday (Dec. 23) morning.

Officials are expected to hold a briefing on the rollout of the vaccine later today.

Canada is expected to get up to 40 million doses of the vaccine in 2021, enough to vaccine 20 million people. The vaccine is considered to be upwards of 90 per cent effective when given in two 0.5 mL doses, one month apart.

According to Health Canada’s authorization details, the vaccine is not approved for immunocompromised people, pregnant women and people under the age of 18. It is also not to be given to people with allergies to any of the ingredients or by those with current COVID-like symptoms.

