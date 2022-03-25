Head-on collision on Highway 97 in Peachland

Not known yet how many people may have been injured

Highway 97 through Peachland was the scene of a head-on collision Friday night (Mar. 25.)

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at Buchanan Road. It is not known at this time how many people may have been injured, but at least two ambulances were seen leaving the area.

Peachland Fire Rescue and RCMP were also on scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

It’s the second incident in as many days on Highway 97 in Peachland. On Thursday night an elderly man was killed when his vehicle left the highway and plunged into Okanagan Lake at Antler’s Beach.

