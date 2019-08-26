Head-on collision in Shuswap results in arrest for impaired driving

Breath samples taken by Chase RCMP almost four times over legal limit

A woman was arrested for impaired driving following a head-on collision in the North Shuswap.

Chase RCMP report the woman was released on a promise to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court after tests showed she had almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP said officers were called to the scene of a head-on collision in the 3600 block of Squilax-Anglemont Road at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24. Kennedy said when officers arrived, they determined a grey Pontiac Grand Prix had been travelling east when it collided head-on with a westbound motorhome.

Kennedy said the woman behind the wheel of the Grand Prix was being treated by ambulance paramedics when RCMP officers arrived. The three occupants of the motorhome were also treated by paramedics.

Police believe the woman behind the wheel of the Grand Prix was impaired and arrested her for impaired driving. Two breath samples taken at the Chase RCMP detachment indicated the woman’s blood alcohol content was well above the legal limit. She is scheduled to appear at a Nov. 18 court date in Kamloops.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

