UPDATE: Westside crashes cause heavy southbound delays on Bennett Bridge

A two vehicle crash stalls traffic on Highway 97

Traffic backed up on Highway 97 heading to Peachland. (Laryn Gilmour / Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 5:18 p.m.

Traffic heading into Peachland is backed up due to the accident at Buchanan Road and Highway 97.

A Peachland crash has caused heavy traffic delays in the route heading in Peachland. Southbound traffic is also delayed at the Bennet Bridge. pic.twitter.com/h0EJC2OiyD — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) July 5, 2019

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

A crash in Peachland and a separate accident at the Bennett Bridge has caused heavy traffic delays for southbound traffic heading into West Kelowna.

Traffic heading into West Kelowna has been heavily delayed after reported accidents in Peachland and on the Bennett Bridge. #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/DmBWrNzWHr — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) July 5, 2019

_____

A two vehicle collision is causing major traffic congestion on Highway 97 in Peachland

The incident is being reported as a head-on crash at Buchanan Road and Highway 97 at about 4 p.m.

Traffic is backed up headed into Peachland along Highway 97.

More to come.

