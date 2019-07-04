Traffic backed up on Highway 97 heading to Peachland. (Laryn Gilmour / Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Westside crashes cause heavy southbound delays on Bennett Bridge

A two vehicle crash stalls traffic on Highway 97

UPDATE: 5:18 p.m.

Traffic heading into Peachland is backed up due to the accident at Buchanan Road and Highway 97.

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

A crash in Peachland and a separate accident at the Bennett Bridge has caused heavy traffic delays for southbound traffic heading into West Kelowna.

_____

A two vehicle collision is causing major traffic congestion on Highway 97 in Peachland

The incident is being reported as a head-on crash at Buchanan Road and Highway 97 at about 4 p.m.

Traffic is backed up headed into Peachland along Highway 97.

More to come.

