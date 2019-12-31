Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

West Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) responded to a two-vehicle collision along Highway 97 near Antlers Beach in Peachland on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m.

According to witnesses at the scene, a Subaru SUV was heading northbound along Highway 97 when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck. Emergency crews rushed to the scene where they discovered the two vehicles heavily damaged.

READ MORE: Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

First responders required the ‘jaws of life’ to safely remove the driver and passenger of the Subaru. Both occupants, a man, and a woman sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

The driver and passenger of the full-size pickup truck were transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation, which is still in its early stages, remains ongoing at this time, however, weather and road conditions appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The highway was closed while the collision was being investigated but has since re-opened. We appreciate the public’s patience during this time.

RCMP wants to remind motorists to take their time, use caution and adapt their driving to the weather conditions when out on the roads today.

READ MORE: Crash causes power outage near Falkland

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Just Posted

Former Kelowna cop accused of threatening domestic violence victim with sexual assault

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

Rockets’ Roman Basran made 15 saves for his 15th victory

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Tree down on highway in North Okanagan

Single lane alternating traffic near Enderby

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic in North Okanagan

Northbound traffic was at a standstill, now moving

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Bathtub race returns to Summerland for sixth year

Fundraising event will be held Aug. 22, 2020

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Most Read