Hazy Kelowna skies on Friday, July 31. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Hazy Okanagan skies caused by U.S. wildfires: Environment Canada

Despite potential thunderstorms forecasted Friday, the Okanagan heat wave will carry through the weekend

Fires south of the border are causing hazy skies throughout the Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said fires in eastern Washington, Oregon and California are to blame.

“It’s kind of a combination of the smoke from all of those fires that are contributing to that haze in the Okanagan,” he said.

Smoky skies, Sekhon said, mean people should monitor Environment Canada’s air quality index. Currently, the entire Okanagan sits at a “low risk” level 3 on the index, but the Central and South Okanagan could reach a “moderate risk” level 4 throughout Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: RBC Royal Bank robbed on Pandosy

READ MORE: Osoyoos and Princeton break temperature records

A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat in downtown Kelowna on Monday, July 27. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Not the end of the heat wave

Despite potential thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday, the sun is not quite done baking the Okanagan just yet.

Temperatures on Friday could reach upwards of 35 C in some areas despite the rain. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are also looking to be in the mid-30s.

“The warmth is going to continue,” Sekhon said. “Still remaining fairly hot — above average for this time of year.”

The end of the long weekend, however, could see further thunderstorms as temperatures begin to drop back to seasonal on Monday.

But for now, Sekhon advised the heat warning is still in effect.

“Just be mindful of that. Anybody who is sensitive to the heat may want to take some precautions,” he said. “Everyone should be drinking water, keeping in shaded areas at the hottest parts of the day and avoid being outside in the heat for too long.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna police search for suspect who allegedly robbed bank with a gun

Just Posted

Hazy Okanagan skies caused by U.S. wildfires: Environment Canada

Despite potential thunderstorms forecasted Friday, the Okanagan heat wave will carry through the weekend

Round two of mosquito control program in Central Okanagan begins August

The Regional District Mosquito Control Program to treat around 11,000 roadside catch basins

Province to install highway barriers between Armstrong, Vernon

Construction of the project is expected to start late this year

Kelowna RCMP looking for three male robbery suspects

The three suspects stole six camera sets worth between $500 and $2,500 each.

Kelowna man missing since July 20 located

Friends and family of Rylee James Blacklock reached out to authorities last week

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Kelowna police search for suspect who allegedly robbed bank with a gun

The bank will be closed for the rest of the day

Osoyoos and Princeton break temperature records

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

Both fires were under two hectares in size as of Thursday night, neither threatening structures

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

Most Read