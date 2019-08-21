Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

UPDATE 3:21 p.m.

Police were reporting to calls of two people allegedly swinging a chain in a children’s playground at Chapman Place Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, one of the suspects fled the scene on foot. RCMP said the suspect had arrests warrants. But as the suspect was running, a white substance was dropped.

An RCMP officer said it is believed the powder was likely drugs.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called in as backup to dispose of the substance properly.

It has been reported that no hazmat team will be responding to the incident.

READ MORE: Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

READ MORE: One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

ORIGINAL

Emergency crews are on scene at Chapman Place for a potential hazmat situation.

A white powder substance was discovered on the ground around Chapman Place just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

RCMP are also on scene near Chapman Place at Buckland Avenue.

A reporter is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Apartments near Chapman Place Apartments near Chapman Place

Previous story
Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

Just Posted

Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

No arrests made, charges not considered at this time, RCMP say

Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

This year will be bigger and better than last year, organizers say

Road conditions, traffic is top priority for Lake Country citizens, survey shows

Coun. Penny Gambell said more needs to be done

Paws! Join the cause and raise money for the BC SPCA

Sign up to walk in the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Lane had excelled in science fairs

Summerland graduate became senior geologist

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Administrative error has led to more court time being used up in Penticton

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

Most Read