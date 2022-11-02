Hawaii, Alaska on the menu for new Westbank millionaire

A trip to Walmart recently left a Westbank man with tears in his eyes – happy tears.

Malery Messer is now a millionaire, after winning the $1 million guaranteed prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Oct. 15.

He bought his ticket at the Walmart on Louie Drive, and was taken aback after checking it on the self scanner.

“I couldn’t believe it and I could barely speak,” said Messer. “I was too excited.”

He said that his wife was “so shocked” when he told her, and that a bit of travel is now in their future, including a trip to Hawaii and an Alaskan cruise.

Messer also plans on a little philanthrophy, like donating some of his winnings to cancer research and sharing it with his family.

“This win means being able to do the things we’ve always dreamed of doing and being able to share it with family.”

