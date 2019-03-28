Have you seen this trailer? Search continues after Lake Country business takes a hit

Little Lakes Contracting is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a trailer

The search for a little white trailer continues as a Lake Country business takes a hit.

As of Monday, the trailer was seen in Penticton after it was stolen from Little Lakes Contracting Ltd. at a job site in Black Mountain being towed by a black, “jacked up” Ford pickup truck, the company wrote on its Facebook page.

The Lake Country business owner is hoping the community will help locate the trailer.

“We are members of the Lake Country community and I hope all of you can help share and spread the word of our stolen trailer and generate some leads. We are small business owners and something like this really hurts us. I hope we can find it as soon as possible,” wrote Mandy Little, with the contracting company in a Lake Country Facebook group.

The theft would have occurred between 4 to 6 a.m. Monday morning, March 25, she said.

“It is a hard blow to our company and any help would be greatly appreciated.”

The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

