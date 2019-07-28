Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

The latest Twitter trend may have some tips and tricks for you

Twitter users posted the worst, best and most hurtful ways they have heard a back-handed insult doled out.

From across the spectrum, Tweets with the hashtag #InsultSomeonePolitely bring you politics, race, laughs, sex and ah-ha moments, all in one scroll.

Ted Bundy thinks your stupid

#InsultSomeonePolitely

Of course I'm not saying that you're stupid I'm just saying you've got really really bad luck when it comes to thinking pic.twitter.com/gFH4mwjAXJ — libellous registration (@chanty_of_chaos) July 28, 2019

Miss B. shares a personal anecdote

There was a fair share of Trump rhetoric

"A lot of people said that you couldn't get more racist than right after Charlottesville but here you are, proving them wrong." #InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/4ykvUAmblV — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) July 28, 2019

Meeting between the sheets

Ugly babies, unite!

You’re proof of what happens when 2 attractive people make a baby. #InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/kFGmfQaozj — SassyClassySuzee (@1SassySuzee) July 28, 2019

A hidden talent

You have a gift of making people feel smarter when they're around you.#InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/fPeCFmpT1B — CK (@charley_ck14) July 28, 2019

Cliches

It’s all about perception

#InsultSomeonePolitely

Ugliness is just a state of mind dude — DM (@patchdennizen) July 28, 2019

Bad hair day