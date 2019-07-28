Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

Twitter users posted the worst, best and most hurtful ways they have heard a back-handed insult doled out.
From across the spectrum, Tweets with the hashtag #InsultSomeonePolitely bring you politics, race, laughs, sex and ah-ha moments, all in one scroll.
Ted Bundy thinks your stupid
#InsultSomeonePolitely
Of course I'm not saying that you're stupid I'm just saying you've got really really bad luck when it comes to thinking pic.twitter.com/gFH4mwjAXJ
— libellous registration (@chanty_of_chaos) July 28, 2019
Miss B. shares a personal anecdote
You’re pretty for a black girl. #InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/K7y3EB6Aoa
— Miss B. (@tmacksquared) July 28, 2019
There was a fair share of Trump rhetoric
"A lot of people said that you couldn't get more racist than right after Charlottesville but here you are, proving them wrong." #InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/4ykvUAmblV
— Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) July 28, 2019
Meeting between the sheets
It’s ok, we’ll try again tomorrow #InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/PCcxkPt7aU
— Ray Zitto (@RayZitto) July 28, 2019
Ugly babies, unite!
You’re proof of what happens when 2 attractive people make a baby. #InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/kFGmfQaozj
— SassyClassySuzee (@1SassySuzee) July 28, 2019
A hidden talent
You have a gift of making people feel smarter when they're around you.#InsultSomeonePolitely pic.twitter.com/fPeCFmpT1B
— CK (@charley_ck14) July 28, 2019
Cliches
#InsultSomeonePolitely it’s a good thing you’re pretty pic.twitter.com/YmnsU8EQ0F
— 🇦🇺Duncan🛩2.0™️ (@Duncan77101) July 28, 2019
It’s all about perception
#InsultSomeonePolitely
Ugliness is just a state of mind dude
— DM (@patchdennizen) July 28, 2019
Bad hair day
#InsultSomeonePolitely your hair isn’t as ratty today pic.twitter.com/lNhR9Yy1sb
— 🏆💥Ryno💥🏆 (@Bearsnut44) July 28, 2019
David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter