Have a say in Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

The City of Vernon launched an online survey to get community input on its Climate Action Plan. The online survey is available until July 24, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

City of Vernon launches online survey in lieu of community engagement sessions amid COVID-19

Vernonites can have their say on the development of a citywide Climate Action Plan as the city launched a public survey online.

All in-person public engagement events were cancelled in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting a variety of projects, including a series of community gatherings planned to collect input on the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan.

Work has continued on the plan behind the scenes to prepare a draft document for council consideration.

In June, city councillors reviewed interim priorities to consider it in the 2021 budgeting process.

Now, the city is prepared to restart the conversation with the community — albeit, in a different way.

The online survey at engagevernon.ca allows residents to provide input on high-level priorities. It provides space for Vernonites to tell the city what’s important and where help is needed to implement actions toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The survey is open until July 24, 2020.

“We encourage everyone to take the survey and activate your voice,” the city said in a statement issued July 2.

