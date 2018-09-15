Pexels

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Have a cute date this weekend? We don’t.

However, we do have a few food recommendations for you so you can take your significant other out on the town without making a mess. Just remember to avoid finger foods.

Linguini al Mare at The District Eatery

Mussels, clams, prawns and shrimp are mixed in with your choice of sauce. The best part? You can order the cream sauce, which comes out easily if you get it on your shirt.

Sushi at Bluetail Restaurant

With two locations in town, on Spall and Commerce Avenue, this restaurant is perfect for those who know how to use chopsticks. If you don’t, that’s OK, just make sure to order smaller rolls that can fit in your mouth like the tasty yam or avocado rolls.

View this post on Instagram

Noms 🍣 Date night at our fav sushi place 😍😍

A post shared by Andrea Joy (@a.j_daniels_author) on

Sandwiches at the Bread Co.

I know we said to avoid finger foods, but these sandwiches are so darn tasty, we couldn’t resist mentioning them. You can choose between classics like the tuna sandwich or try a flatbread like the Mediterranean chicken. If you’re really worried about spilling, stick with the turkey waldorf salad.

Steak at the Phoenix Steakhouse

Voted the number one steakhouse in the Okanagan, according to trip advisor, these steaks will make your mouth water. You can’t go wrong with a nice rib eye or filet mignon.

Dessert at Bliss Bakery and Bistro

Or breakfast, we don’t judge. Sate your sweet tooth with the callebaut chocolate chunk cookies or the chocolate toffee nut bars.

Have a non-messy place you’d like to share? Let us know by using #YourKelowna.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission
Next story
Nomination period ends for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news this week? Browse through our top stories

Kelowna - Every weekend, we select popular stories from the week for your convenience

Nomination period ends for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Nomination packages were accepted until Friday

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Kelowna coaches train top young baseball athletes in Canada

Evan Bailey and Geoff White are headed to the Blue Jays T12 Tournament

Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

B.C.Hockey League play in Vernon Friday at Kal Tire Place

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Letter: Emergency staff at KGH saved my life and deserve appreciation

Kelowna - The reception by the emergency section was efficient, expeditious and courteous.

Letter: An ode to the season: Summer in the Smokanogan

So our summers, still here and I love it, so there!

Letter: The so-called ‘Golden Years’ aren’t really that golden

Kelowna - They ought to be forced to live with a senior for weeks and weeks.

Letter: Still no deal after four days of negotiations

Kelowna - These past few days have been disappointing for BCGEU

Most Read