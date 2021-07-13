Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from Coldstream driveway

Police turn to public for tips

A restored 1942 Harley Davidson ‘Liberator’ was stolen from the driveway of a Coldstream home on July 1, 2021. (RCMP)

A restored 1942 Harley Davidson has been stolen from a Coldstream driveway on Canada Day (July 1), now police are looking to the public for tips.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released a photo of the military-style Liberator, hoping residents may have seen it or have information regarding its whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Fletcher of the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

