Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from Coldstream driveway

A restored 1942 Harley Davidson has been stolen from a Coldstream driveway on Canada Day (July 1), now police are looking to the public for tips.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released a photo of the military-style Liberator, hoping residents may have seen it or have information regarding its whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Fletcher of the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.