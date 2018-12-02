Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran and Rabbi Shmuly Hecht lighting the public 9 foot Hanukkah menorah in Kelowna in 2017. photo: Chabad Okanagan Facebook

Hanukkah menorah to be lit in Downtown Kelowna

The lighting will take place Dec. 2

Chabad will ignite a public 9 foot Hanukkah menorah erected at Stuart Park across from City Hall, followed by a community-wide celebration, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., the first night of the eight-day holiday.

The ceremony, organized by Chabad-Lubavitch Okanagan Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, will feature deputy mayor Gail Given and other city officials. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, we will continue with lively celebration and joy, in the heated tent, with traditional Latkas, Sufganiyot (jelly donuts), music, crafts, and a raffle.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of Kelowna’s dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship God freely, openly, and with pride. This is more relevant today than in the past few years” said Rabbi Hecht.

The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday — publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” said Rabbi Hecht “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

Kelowna’s menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message

Throughout the Okanagan, Chabad will be presenting SCORES of Hanukkah events and celebrations, including public Menorah Lightings and celebrations in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Penticton, The Oliver Correctional Centre, KGH, Peachland and more as part of the annual Chabad Okanagn Chanukah Tour across the Valley, now in its eighth year.

