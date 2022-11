Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

Power outage in Lake Country on Oct. 31, 2022 (BC Hydro)

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to the area.

____

A fallen tree has caused a handful of residents in Lake Country to be without power Halloween afternoon.

BC Hydro lists the outage in the area of Greenhow Court and Greenhow Road.

Only 35 customers are affected.

Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: A happy Halloween in downtown Kelowna

Lake Countrypower outages