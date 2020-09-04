The City of Armstrong still has Stage 2 Water Conservation measures in effect while work is underway at the Fortune Creek water intake. (Photo courtesy Township of Langley)

Hand watering only in Armstrong still in effect

Stage 2 water restrictions are in place while work is still underway

Hand watering only is still in effect for residents using City of Armstrong water as upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake are still underway.

Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in place until the contractor completes the planned bypass system that will supply water to the water treatment plant during construction.

Once the bypass is in operation the city will return to Stage 1 Water Conservation measures.

Work is being completed as quickly as possible, the city said, to minimize the impact to residents.

While the bypass system is under construction, the city moved from the surface water source to groundwater wells.

Water customers may notice the water from the wells is slightly warmer and may taste differently and require more soap for cleaning.

“Well water is entirely safe to use,” the city said in a statement Friday, Sept. 4. “The city continues to work with Interior Health to regularly test our water supply.”

During Stage 2 Restrictions, no person will:

i) use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees or shrubs; or

ii) wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 a person may:

i) water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only during the

prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are :

a. an even numbered address may water on even days of the calendar and

b. an odd numbered address may water on odd days of the calendar

c. between the hours of 7 am to 11 am and 7 pm to 11 pm; and

ii) Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during

installation and for the following 24 hours.

These restrictions apply to all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie

Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of

Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

READ MORE: Armstrong moves to Stage 3 Water Conservation

READ MORE: Fire destroys home near Lumby

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend
Next story
Fire destroys home near Lumby

Just Posted

Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

Last regular weekend, but there’s a couple bonus weekends for riders

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

Hand watering only in Armstrong still in effect

Stage 2 water restrictions are in place while work is still underway

Kelowna man vies for world record with Okanagan Lake swim from Vernon to Penticton

Endurance athlete Nick Pelletier raises funds along swim for BrainTrust Canada

WATCH: Sidewalk series a hit in Lake Country

‘We’re building close community moments,’ says cultural development coordinator

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Kelowna therapy farm forced to sell due to COVID-19 impact

Arion Therapeutic Farm is now looking for a new home

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

Gallery: Okanagan Falls community thanks firefighters following Christie Mountain fire

Blasted Church winery has painted a large ‘thank you’ sign as a tribute to those to fought the blaze

Princeton RCMP ready to be COVID cops

‘If you choose to the break the rules you have to be prepared to live with the consequences’

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Most Read