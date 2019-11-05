Big White will act as the set for Hallmark’s Winter in Wonderland being shot from Nov. 12 to 23. (Contributed)

Hallmark welcomes auditions for new movie Alice in Winterland

The film is being shot at the Big White Ski Resort from Nov. 12 to 23

Have you ever dreamed of being on the big screen? If so, this may just be your big break.

On Monday, Okanagan Background Casting and Angela Quinn Casting announced they are teaming up to find talent for a Hallmark movie of the week titled Alice in Winterland, which will be shot at Big White from Nov. 12 to 23.

The casting companies are looking for a variety of paid background performers of all ages and ethnicities as well as some intermediate and experienced skiers who have their own reliable transportation.

Those who would like to apply must submit a current photo with all of the following information to hallmarkcasting@gmail.com

  • First and last name
  • Your age range (within 5 years)
  • Height and weight
  • Specify if you’re union or non-union
  • Agent name (if applicable)
  • Your email address and phone number
  • Confirm any/all dates that you are available from Nov. 12-23
  • Confirm you have reliable transportation to and from Big White (with winter tires)
  • Do you ski or snowboard at an intermediate or advanced level?
  • Do you own your own ski gear and equipment? This is not a requirement but should be noted if you have it.

Please note that actors must be available all morning, afternoon and evening when giving your availability for any shooting date(s).

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read