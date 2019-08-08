Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the following suspects, wanted on various counts (clockwise from top left): Lexa Owen; Neil Medhurst; Wayne Bjerkseth; Scott Taylor; Brandon Boyce; Allan Jules. (RCMP photos)

Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the hunt for six wanted persons.

Lexa Owen, 28, is wanted for failure to comply with undertaking. She is described as Caucasion, 5’4”, 122 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes

Scott Taylor, 35, is wanted for extortion, assault and mischief. He is 5’10”, 170 lbs, Caucasion with blonde hair and blue eyes. He may also have an earring in his right ear.

Brandon Boyce is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order. The 24-year-old is 5’11” 141 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Allan Jules is wanted for breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance (four counts). The 25-year-old First Nations man is 6’, 179 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wayne Bjerkseth is wanted for failure to comply with probation order, theft of motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and driving while licence suspended (three counts).

The First Nations male is 22-years-old, 5’6”, 128 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Neil Medhurts, 57, is wanted for two counts of failure to comply.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, 201 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” RCMP warn.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna
Next story
Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Just Posted

Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

RCMP seek public’s help in both Nakusp and Kelowna to find missing 36 year old

Car crashes into FortisBC pole in Kelowna

Initial reports say a driver could be ‘pinned’ in a vehicle

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board announces new CEO

This will help OMREB in ‘becoming a stronger, more effective organization,’ said OMREB president

Funds pour in for Vancouver Island man who fell ill on Okanagan vacation

More than $40,000 raised on GoFundMe campaign for coach Clint

Kelowna restaurant nominated for Best New Restaurant Award by Air Canada

CedarCreek Winery’s Home Block restaurant was one of 35 nominess from across the country

A hundred more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

If conditions are favourable, firefighters are planning another small-scale hand ignitions

Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Similkameen firefighting crew backing up BC Wildfire Service at Eagle Bluff wildfire

Six task forces from across the province called in as a cautionary measure

Summerland chamber director objects to ‘Smokanagan’ moniker

Tourism businesses struggling, even though fire season far less severe than previous two years

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

B.C. residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Salmon Arm named best community in B.C.

Maclean’s magazine ranks city as sixth best place to live in Canada

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Most Read