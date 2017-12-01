The Montreal Canadiens Alumni are coming to Kelowna early next year for a charity game. - Image: woodstocksentinelreview.com

Habs alumni coming to Kelowna

Kelowna team of all star former NHLers will take on the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni Team are coming to Kelowna.

Which of the famous flying Habs that will be hitting the ice is still up in the air.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) is hosting a special game between the Canadiens Alumni and the COHA Knights, an all-star team of its own, made up of former NHL players living in the Kelowna area.

Players such as Cory Cross, Quintin Laing, Wade Redden, Brent Gilchrist and Tyler Bouck will tie their skates to play the Canadiens in support of the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Feb. 17, 2018 at Memorial Arena.

Proceeds from the event will help raise awareness and funds for COHA to provide compassionate supportive care services at no cost. Each year COHA helps over 740 individuals and families through our services and programs.

It’s unknown at this time which Montreal Canadiens Alumni will play in the game as the team only announces its roster a month out from the event, according to organizers.

But the team boasts such legendary players as Larry Robinson, Guy Carbonneau, Steve Shutt and Alexei Kovalev. As of 2015, the alumni roster had 24 Stanley Cup rings from their time in Montreal.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 through Kelowna Tickets or call 250-862-2867. Ticket prices are as follows:

