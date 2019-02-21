Habitat for Humanity to hold information session for Lake Country apartments

Habitat for Humanity is searching for people to live in its new Lake Country apartments.
The new 12-unit apartment complex, to be constructed at 10618 Powley Crt., received its development permit from council in January.
On Saturday, the non-profit will hold an information session at George Elliot Secondary from 9 to 10 a.m. for those looking to qualify for a home.
To be considered, annual household income must be between $47,000 and $62,500.
Registration is required.
For more information visit: https://www.habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca/.
