The current Habitat for Humanity North Island build site on Hichey Road in Campbell River. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Habitat for Humanity to hold information session for Lake Country apartments

A new complex will be built in Lake Country

Habitat for Humanity is searching for people to live in its new Lake Country apartments.

The new 12-unit apartment complex, to be constructed at 10618 Powley Crt., received its development permit from council in January.

On Saturday, the non-profit will hold an information session at George Elliot Secondary from 9 to 10 a.m. for those looking to qualify for a home.

READ MORE: Childcare, Habitat for Humanity project to be discussed at Lake Country council

To be considered, annual household income must be between $47,000 and $62,500.

Registration is required.

For more information visit: https://www.habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca/.

