Firearms seized on Jan.13 (Kelowna RCMP)

Firearms seized on Jan.13 (Kelowna RCMP)

Guns, drugs, heavy equipment and a crossbow seized by Kelowna RCMP

RCMP executed search warrants in Lake Country, Penticton and West Kelowna

Several weapons, nine trailers, heavy equipment and a dirt bike this month, were recovered this month by Kelowna RCMP.

On Jan.13, RCMP detachments worked together to execute three search warrants on homes in Lake Country and Penticton. During the searches, police recovered a significant amount of equipment and items that had been stolen. They seized nine trailers, a CAT skid steer, a utility task vehicle, tools, 18 firearms and a crossbow. The estimated value of the stolen property is $300,000. A man associated with the stolen items was arrested.

On Jan.19, officers searched a West Kelowna residence on the 3000-block of Elliott Road. The search found a loaded handgun, multiple magazines of ammunition and two firearm suppressors. Police also located 10 ounces of suspected cocaine and 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, cash and other materials consistent with drug trafficking. A man was arrested on scene without incident.

READ MORE: 4 arrested, guns seized after RCMP swarm West Kelowna residence

There was a final arrest and stolen item recovered on Jan.21, when Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a man driving a vintage-style dirt bike at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Clement Ave. RCMP determined the dirt bike had been stolen earlier that morning during a break and enter at a business on Clement Ave. The driver was arrested and upon further investigation, officers also recovered cheques and electronics that had been stolen during the break and enter.

READ MORE: Aunt of woman found dead in Kelowna launches fundraiser for funeral

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsKelownaRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Dipping into Okanagan Lake for mental health awareness
Next story
All 4 victims in deadly Richmond shooting related, no suspects at large: IHIT

Just Posted

Firearms seized on Jan.13 (Kelowna RCMP)
Guns, drugs, heavy equipment and a crossbow seized by Kelowna RCMP

John Babcock celebrates a goal with his teammates (Photo credit - Jay Wallace)
Rockets recap: Lee scores late in Victoria to secure fourth consecutive win

Pink Shirt Day is Feb. 23.
Pink Shirt Day breakfast boxes are back in the Okanagan

The Jingle Bell Build fundraiser raised $25,000 thanks to help from the community, RE/MAX and local businesses (Habitat for Humanity)
Habitat for Humanity raises funds to build 12 affordable homes in Lake Country