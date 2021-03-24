The Salmon Arm RCMP seize hundreds of grams of drugs in a raid in Sorrento on March 20, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

Guns, drugs and cash seized in Shuswap police raid

Police seize hundreds of grams of Fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Salmon Arm RCMP made a major seizure of weapons and drugs following a raid on a short-term rental property in Sorrento.

During a March 20 investigation into suspected drug trafficking, RCMP officers were led to the rental property where they arrested a 30-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both from Prince George.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property and executed it later that evening. Police located hundred of grams of suspected illegal drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and loaded firearms in the search. They seized what they suspect to be 650 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of heroin. They also found a loaded .22 calibre handgun, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and a sawed-off shotgun.

Both suspects were later released and face potential drug and firearm related charges. The findings of the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to assess possible charges.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Drugs

