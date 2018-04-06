Guilty plea entered in West Kelowna shooting

He drove his bike up to a car and shot the driver.

Tyrone Reynolds McGee pleaded guilty Friday to trying to kill a man in West Kelowna two years ago during a bizarre bicycle shooting.

According to Mounties, McGee, 31 was riding his bicycle at around 10:15 p.m., Aug. 2 2016, when he met up with a man driving a black BMW on Hudson Road near Highway 97.

The driver, a 48-year-old West Kelowna man since identified in the Vancouver media as Reginald Purdom, was shot several times and struck McGee with his car as he fled. His car ultimately stopped when it hit a light pole. That’s when police were called in.

READ ALSO: TARGET OF SHOOTING SENTENCED TO PRISON TIME

McGee was arrested shortly thereafter and the charges of attempted murder for a criminal organization was laid a couple months later.

“The suspect was located by officers along with police service dog Ice hiding in the immediate area and suffering from injuries believed to be non life-threatening in nature,” Const. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release at the time. “The RCMP believe this was a targeted incident not a random attack.”

Purdom pleaded guilty in 2006 in Washington state to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ecstasy and was a key witness for the U.S. government in a drug conspiracy case that concluded last year.

McGee will be sentenced later this month. He has a lengthy criminal record out of the Lower Mainland.

