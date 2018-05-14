Guilty plea entered for lesser charge in Lumby home fire

Trevor Stanley Luszcz will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. for sentencing

A young girl observes the destruction of a Trinity Valley Trailer Park fire Sept. 1. Trevor Stanley Luszcz, 33, pleaded guilty to arson by negligence relating to the incident in Vernon Law Courts May 14. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

A Lumby man accused of arson relating to a Lumby trailer park incident has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Trevor Stanley Luszcz, 33, pleaded guilty to arson by negligence to the incident that engulfed a Trinity Valley Trailer Park home and caused extensive damage to another unit Sept. 1.

A third mobile home was impacted by the blaze.

Luszcz was originally charged with arson damaging property, which often carries a longer sentence.

Luszcz will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. today for sentencing.

