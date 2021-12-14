Guide outfitters make hay for Okanagan Indian Band following wildfire

The Guide Outfitters Association of B.C. donated and delivered 600 bales of hay to the Okanagan Indian Band for its livestock over the winter, after grazing land was devastated in the summer by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (OKIB photo)

Following a destructive summer, Okanagan Indian Band livestock has been outfitted with winter hay.

The Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia (GOABC) sourced and delivered 600 bales of quality feed hay for OKIB’s livestock.

“On behalf of the Okanagan Band, I would like to say thank you to the GOABC for donating this hay which is definitely needed,” said Chief Byron Louis. “The White Rock Lake fire devastated many hundreds of acres of grazing land and having this hay available through the winter will be vital in ensuring ranchers maintain their herds through the recovery phase of the fire.”

Huge thanks go to Henry Klassen of Vanderhoof for donating the semi-trailer load of hay while GOABC coordinated the shipping, loading and unloading.

Special recognition goes to Blair and Rebecca Miller who assembled the loading team. Also, a big shout out to the unloading team from the local BC High School Rodeo Association – South Region: Ashlyn Wade, Zoey Hamming, Malaea Reid and Brook Kosick. Additional assistance came from Scott Ellis of the GOABC, guides Andy and Ester Remple and OKIB representative Lane Brewer.

“The GOABC is pleased to be able to contribute this hay and the delivery to the Okanagan Band members,” said Ellis, GOABC CEO. “Many of our members are First Nations and we are honoured to be able to help.”

The GOABC has a long history of donating wild meat and sometimes hay to those in need.

In 2017 they focused the efforts of their Fair Chase food program to those impacted by wildfires in the Chilcotin. They then did the same in 2018 for Telegraph Creek. You can read about their good work here: https://www.goabc.org/our-role-in-conservation/responsible-food/.

For more information on the GOABC, visit their website at https://www.goabc.org/.

