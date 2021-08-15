Guards surrounding Shuswap fires holding

Guards surrounding most the Shuswap Complex of wildfires, including the Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire near Sicamous (shown here on Aug. 5) are holding, according to B.C. Wildfire Service and the Shuswap Emergency Program. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)

When the Shuswap Emergency Program has information, you will have info.

In its latest wildfire update sent at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, SEP acknowledged the anxiety being felt by all citizens due to the thickened black smoke which made most of the Shuswap very dark late in the afternoon. SEP assures it’s monitoring the situation very closely and is in communications with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“No one wants to put anyone’s safety at risk,” said SEP communications manager Tracy Hughes.

Should there be a risk, or new evacuation alerts and orders issued, any changes will be communicated to the public quickly and efficiently.

“When we know, you will know,” said Hughes, adding SEP has spoken with B.C. Wildfire incident commander for the Shuswap Complex of fires, Kyle Young, and he said there has been increased fire activity. However, it’s taking place primarily at higher elevations where the wind speeds are higher.

“Currently all guards on the Hunakwa Lake, Momich, Two Mile and Crazy Creek Gorge FSR are holding,” said Hughes. “We are awaiting a briefing on the White Rock Lake Fire situation.”

Earlier Sunday, evacuation orders were issued for large portions of the Okanagan Indian Band and Township of Spallumcheen due to the White Rock Lake Fire. New areas of the township and the City of Armstrong were put on evacuation alerts.

In the meantime, Hughes says for people to remain calm, but alert. Monitor the CSRD and SEP webpages and social media feeds. Sign up for Alertable, which will let you know of important emergency information through the app, text, email or landline phone call.

“Keep in touch with any neighbours or friends who may not be as computer savvy, so they can be in the know,” said Hughes.

READ MORE: City of Armstrong placed on evacuation alert

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021