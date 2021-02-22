GSAR helicopter plucks missing hiker off Manning Park mountain top

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man after he failed to return from an overnight hiking trip in Manning Park. (File photo)

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man after he failed to return from an overnight hiking trip in Manning Park. (File photo)

A 62-year-old man from Hope was plucked off the top of a mountain in Manning Park on Monday, Feb. 22, after his wife reported him missing the previous day.

RCMP received a call Sunday, Feb. 21, at 10 p.m., after the experienced hiker failed to return from an overnight trip.

He was expected to return to an agreed upon parking lot that morning, but didn’t show up.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) was alerted and made plans to activate a search at first light.

“He was an experienced backpacker but he had no cell phone or communication device,” said Princeton RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The man had food, proper attire, and cooking equipment, said Hughes.

***

On Feb.13, three young adults were reported missing to RCMP, when they failed to return from a backcountry skiing trip on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park.

GSAR was dispatched and was en route to Manning when it was determined the missing skiers were safe.

***

The search for Jordan Naterer, who was reported missing Oct. 12, 2020, while presumably hiking on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park, continues.

Naterer is a 25-year-old electrical engineer from Vancouver, and had planned an overnight camping trip. Despite exhaustive search efforts by GSAR, Vancouver police and Naterer’s family, no traces or clues have been found.

Hughes stressed the wisdom of backcountry users carrying satellite communication devices.

“People spend a lot of money to equip themselves, but they don’t consider satellite communication as part of that equipment going into the back country.”

Related: ‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing hiker

Related: Families panic before skiers on Frosty Mountain found safe

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines
Next story
Truck driver facing 8 counts of criminal negligence for 2016 Coquihalla crash

Just Posted

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

The Box Canyon chain-up area on the Coquihalla Highway in B.C. as seen in a screenshot from a drone video published on the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Facebook page on Oct. 26, 2018. (Facebook)
Truck driver facing 8 counts of criminal negligence for 2016 Coquihalla crash

Trial of Roy McCormack began Monday in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

Interior Health has declared an end to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place long-term care home as of Monday, Feb. 22. (Chartwell photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon long-term care

One resident and one staff member tested positive for the Coronavirus

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car

Victim remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man after he failed to return from an overnight hiking trip in Manning Park. (File photo)
GSAR helicopter plucks missing hiker off Manning Park mountain top

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Summerland Royal Bank. (John Arendt Summerland Review)
Former Summerland Royal Bank employee faces fraud charges

RBC says they have reimbursed the affected clients

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

The Town of Osoyoos staff will present their preliminary findings about what may be causing the stench from the sewage treatment facility. (Black Press file photo)
Osoyoos may have found where the ‘unbearable smell’ is coming from at the sewage plant

Hydrogen sulphide gas may be causing the ‘rotten egg’ smell during the summer months

Most Read