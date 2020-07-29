Group hauls garbage from Beaver Lake Road

The non-profit cleaned up in the Bear Lake Road area over the weekend, and was joined by MP Tracy Gray. (Kane Blake - Okanagan Forest Task Force)

A local organization aiming to clean up Okanagan backroads hauled 10,000 pounds of garbage and 13,600 pounds of metal from the backcountry.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) team worked on Saturday (July 25). Founder Kane Blake said the team removed three burned vehicles from Beaver Lake Road, along with garbage material and metal.

Blake said the volunteer turnout was amazing, which contributed to the successful cleanup day. Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray came out for the day to help the team as well.

“It was great to see her come out and volunteer and see what our organization is all about and see what we see,” he said.

OFTF used a drone to help them live-stream parts of the cleanup on their Facebook page.

“It’s something new we wanted to try and helps make our growing group feel like they are there even if they can’t make it,” Blake added.

Since its creation in 2016, the OFTF said it has removed over 272,702 pounds of illegally dumped garbage in the Okanagan backcountry.

The group is planning another cleanup in a different area. For more information on when that cleanup will be, as well as to find out how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

