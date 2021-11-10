Ground broken on new Vernon transportation route

Ground is broken along Silver Star Road Tuesday, Nov. 9, for a new multi-use path between Pleasant Valley Road and Blackcomb Way. On hand for ceremony are Vernon councillors Brian Quiring (from left), Kelly Fehr, Scott Anderson, Kari Gares, Mayor Victor Cumming, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, Coun. Akbal Mund and Jordan Peterson, project engineer. (City of Vernon photo)

A long-awaited active transportation route between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road will become a reality next year with the addition of a multi-use path along Silver Star Road.

Local dignitaries came together Tuesday, Nov. 9, to break ground for the project, which has been jointly funded by the City of Vernon and Province of British Columbia.

“We are thrilled,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The city has a strong commitment to expanding active transportation routes throughout the community. Multi-use paths like this one provide safe and easy opportunities for people to travel by foot, bike or scooter, and help move Vernon closer to our climate action goals.”

The project includes road realignment, construction of a three-metre path, ditching, new signalized cross walks, new curb and gutter, and the relocation of catch basins and hydro poles.

While weather permits, crews will begin on the Pleasant Valley Road end of the project area and clear trees north of BX Elementary School, with larger works scheduled to begin next spring.

“We know kids and families will use this path every day as they go to and from BX Elementary school,” said Cumming. “We’re also excited to see residents use it to walk, scoot or cycle to many other parts of the community such as the north end shopping district, downtown core, Polson Park, and each of our surrounding lakes or tourism attractions.”

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu was representing transportation and infrastructure minister Rob Fleming at the ground-breaking. She said people in in Vernon will have a safer, greener way of getting outside and around the city with the multi-use path.

“We’re delighted that the City of Vernon is making active transportation infrastructure a priority and I’m excited that we’re able to support their work,” said Sandhu, who celebrated her one-year anniversary as MLA Monday, Nov. 8. “Through our collective commitment to projects like this one, we’re connecting people and communities, protecting the environment, and making green modes of transportation an important part of B.C.’s Recovery Plan.”

The Silver Star Road multi-use path project is being completed in two phases between Pleasant Valley Road and Blackcomb Way. The project cost is approximately $5.9 million. Of that total, $500,000 has been funded through the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program and the remaining funds have come from the city’s capital projects budget.

