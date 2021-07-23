My Place is being twinned with an additional supportive housing building expected to break ground next week on the site. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Ground breaking for more affordable housing in Vernon

Twinning of My Place by BC Housing

More than 50 residents living rough will soon have a place to call their own.

My Place, the supportive housing complex at 2600 35th St., is being twinned with an additional building expected to break ground this week.

The My Place Two will provide an additional 52 bachelor units, for a total of 104 between the two buildings.

“The two BC Housing supportive housing buildings will offer the public benefit of affordable housing and special needs housing rented at below market rates,” economic development planner Roy Nuriel said in a report to council July 19.

Parking requirements are being adjusted for the building as most of the tenants do not have cars.

“Currently in building number one they have around 20 building spaces, they use less than eight,” Nuriel said.

Each unit is no larger than 29 square metres.

My Place One has been in operation for two years now, exceeding expectations in the difference housing can make in one’s life.

