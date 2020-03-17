An empty meat fridge is seen at a Costco store as customers stock up on March 13, 2020 in Montreal. Canada’s major grocers are reassuring customers their stores will not run out of food or supplies amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Grocers reassure customers about food supply as demand soars during coronavirus

Loblaw Companies, owner of Safeway in Canada say not to worry

Canada’s major grocers are reassuring customers their stores will not run out of food or supplies amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. CEO Galen Weston says in a letter to the company’s loyalty program members not to worry.

Weston says empty store shelves seen recently were the result of extreme buying levels as Canadians stockpiled supplies.

He says the company’s supply chain and store teams are working on getting the most important items back on store shelves, though some products, such as hand sanitizer, may take longer to restock.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Empire Co. Ltd. CEO Michael Medline says in a letter to customers that the company, which owns Sobeys and Safeway in Canada, has never seen so many customers visit its stores, but he has great confidence in the country’s grocery and food supply chain.

Medline says the company is working hard to keep shelves stocked amid unprecedented demand.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19
Next story
Vernon district prepares for school closures

Just Posted

JoeAnna’s House remains open amid COVID-19 outbreak

The KGH Foundation said they increased protective measures at the house

Westbank First Nation take steps to protect community during COVID-19 pandemic

Events have been cancelled but community services remain open

Crossbow, guns, drugs seized in raid of Kelowna residence

A property in Rutland was searched during investigation into local drug trafficking

COVID-19: Kelowna grocery store steps up methods to increase sanitation

Peter’s Independent hired a local cleaning company to keep the store cleanly

WATCH: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

65 part-time staff within the city’s active living and culture division laid off as part of closures

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Fatal collision south of Okanagan Falls

An elderly South Okanagan man has died following a fatal collision Tuesday morning

Society busy protecting Princeton’s most vulnerable residents

The society responsible for overseeing the community’s most vulnerable residents has reacted… Continue reading

Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers help with the rescue

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

Most Read