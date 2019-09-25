Conservation officers believe the young bear was shot multiple times between Sept. 17 and Sept. 20, 2019 and left near Chimdemash Loop Road and the Skeena River. (Contributed photo)

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office asking the public if they know what happened

The Conservation Officer Service in Terrace is investigating after a grizzly bear was found dead 15 kilometres out of Terrace.

Officers believe the young bear was shot multiple times and left near Chimdemash Loop Road and the Skeena River sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 20.

“It was found on the edge of the river by an angler, and so we’re asking the public if they have any leads or tips that may help us out,” said conservation officer Michael Geuze.

“There’s no hunting season for grizzlies.”

The province announced in 2017 that it would end trophy hunting of grizzly bears and stop all hunting for them.

Hunters kill about 250 grizzlies each year in B.C., according to a provincial estimate when the ban was introduced. About 15,000 of them are left in the province.

The maximum penalty for shooting a grizzly bear is a fine of $100,000 and one year in jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

 


