Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White Resort

A grizzly bear has caught its paw in a small trap and is roaming around with the trap still attached.
Conservation officer Terry Myroniuk said reports came in after a local resident spotted the grizzly roaming about 10 kilometres west of Big White Resort.
“We’re hoping to locate, capture and remove the trap from the grizzly’s paw,” Myroniuk said. “Ironically enough, we’ve set some live traps to capture the bear.”
The trap was not intended for a bear but for smaller mammals, Myroniuk said.
“The hope is the bear will be able to pull it off,” he said. “It may cause discomfort.”
Myroniuk said if the public should see this bear, or any other wildlife walking around with a trap to report it immediately by calling 1-877-952-7277.
Kelowna’s conservation officers said the investigation for the grizzly is ongoing.
