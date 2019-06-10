Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White Resort

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

A grizzly bear has caught its paw in a small trap and is roaming around with the trap still attached.

Conservation officer Terry Myroniuk said reports came in after a local resident spotted the grizzly roaming about 10 kilometres west of Big White Resort.

READ MORE: B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

“We’re hoping to locate, capture and remove the trap from the grizzly’s paw,” Myroniuk said. “Ironically enough, we’ve set some live traps to capture the bear.”

READ MORE: Conservation officers remind people to leave fawns alone

The trap was not intended for a bear but for smaller mammals, Myroniuk said.

“The hope is the bear will be able to pull it off,” he said. “It may cause discomfort.”

Myroniuk said if the public should see this bear, or any other wildlife walking around with a trap to report it immediately by calling 1-877-952-7277.

Kelowna’s conservation officers said the investigation for the grizzly is ongoing.

Most Read