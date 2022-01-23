Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna to host a trio of Valentine’s Day events

There will be three events over four days running from Feb. 11-14

Grizzli Winery is hosting three Valentine’s Day events over four days. (Contributed)

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery has a series of romantic events lined up for Valentine’s day.

Three events are planned over four days, Feb. 11 to 14, for couples to indulge in.

“There’s no better way to celebrate February and all the love that surrounds us than by supporting local and enjoying some live music or participating in a paint class,” said Breanna Nathorst, Marketing and Events Supervisor, Grizzli Winery. “Not only are these romantic activities that you can do while enjoying a glass of wine, but you’re also supporting our local artists and musicians while doing them.”

Local artists Anna Jacyszyn (Feb. 11) and The Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne Trio (Feb. 14) are set to perform. There is also a painting event that will be taught by local artist Randall Young.

The event on Friday, Feb. 11 is free and walk-ins are welcome. Sunday (Feb. 13) and Monday (Feb. 14) have tickets available to purchase.

“Don’t have a sweetheart? Grab your friend and invite them to enjoy a fabulous night out,” said Nathorst.

For more information, go to https://www.grizzliwinery.com/events

