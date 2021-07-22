Grindrod water restrictions ease amid provincewide drought

Residents can water up to three times a week

Customers of the Grindrod Water System did such a good job conserving water during the trial schedule implemented last month, the Regional District of North Okanagan is easing restrictions.

But then the provincial government declared a Level 3 drought for the watershed meaning some restrictions still apply to protect the water supply.

Now, the Grindrod community can water up to three days per week.

Even house addresses can use sprinklers Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Odd numbers can water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No sprinklers are allowed Mondays.

The RDNO warns that a return to the two-day per week schedule may have to be put back into effect if the system is pushed beyond its capacity.

For more information, visit rdno.ca.

