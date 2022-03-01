Grindrod water customers under precautionary advisory

Power outage resulted in loss of water, and advisory being issued Tuesday, March 1

A power outage that caused a loss of water is behind Grindrod Water (GRW) and Interior Health advising customers they are now on a precautionary water quality advisory (WQA) as of Tuesday, March 1.

The WQA is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

While water service to customers is being restored, turbidity may be experienced, which is normal. Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.

Until the WQA is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes.

All customers, especially young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for purposes, such as:

– drinking;

– brushing teeth;

– washing fruits and& vegetables to be eaten raw;

– preparing any food;

– mixing baby formula;

– making beverages or ice.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is required to issue a WQA and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained.

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan.

