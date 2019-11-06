Around $800 worth of Christmas lights were stolen from this Vernon home. (Facebook)

Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

$800 worth of lights stolen from home with popular holiday display

Joanne Wilkinson and her husband, Al, have been decorating their home from bottom to top every Christmas for the past seven years. And this year was supposed to be no different.

That was until Al realized two bins of their decorations, estimated at around $800, was stolen from under the couple’s porch.

“They could have been stolen anytime over the spring,” Joanne said. “They just grabbed the last two bins and it was all lights.”

The big Rubbermaid bins contained the star, icicle lights and string lights the couple used along the roof and the fence line, Joanne said.

“I think that whoever had taken them must have known what was in them,” she said.

The family home is known for its expansive holiday display, Joanne said, noting school-aged children will walk by and ask “when are you lighting it?”

“Oh, they start decorating the day after Halloween,” another student was overheard telling a friend.

“They’re right,” Joanne said, noting her husband takes his holidays around the first of November to start building the display. “He loves doing it.”

And it was Nov. 1 that Al realized the bins had been stolen.

“It’s just disheartening that people will do that to you,” Joanne said.

But shortly after sharing her story on the Vernon Rant and Rave group on Facebook, the community has rallied behind the pair.

“One of (Al’s) customers has already been by and given him some Christmas lights,” Joanne said. “The community has been so great and coming out and supporting us.”

“For me, it’s already gone from a negative to a positive.”

This incident will not deter the couple from decorating the home, Joanne said. So neighbours can expect to see Al busy at work over the next few days as they prepare the house for the holidays. Spectators can anticipate the lights to turn on near the end of November.

