West Kelowna, Taken By: Laryn Gilmour

Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a rainy week.

The forecast is calling for grey skies and a chance of showers for the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan: Rain, which was expected over the weekend, could still break through the clouds early this week. Anticipate temperature highs between 10 C and 14 C.

In the Shuswap: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and temperatures in the low teens.

For the Similkameen: Cold temperatures, dipping as low as -3 C in the evenings with a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sun, grey is on its way back

Here’s your full weekday weather update:

