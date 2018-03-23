Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

Protesters hold a banner as a transport truck attempting to deliver heavy equipment to Kinder Morgan sits idle as others block a gate at the company’s property in Burnaby on Monday, March 19. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Two federal politicians say they will join demonstrations in Burnaby opposing construction of the federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May, the MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, and New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart plan to enter a court-imposed protest-free zone around certain Kinder Morgan properties in Metro Vancouver.

The two could face arrest for violating the injunction issued by the B.C. Supreme Court last week.

It’s part of several demonstrations taking place around the province.

READ MORE: Rally against Kinder Morgan pipeline planned in Surrey today

Stewart, whose constituency encompasses the Burnaby Mountain protest, says he has no choice but to stand with the demonstrators.

A news release from protest organizers says nearly 100 people have already been taken into custody for violating the court order.

The injunction prohibits activists from getting within five metres of Kinder Morgan’s two terminal sites on Burnaby Mountain, where work related to the company’s pipeline expansion is underway.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Rainstorm causes road flooding in South Okanagan
Next story
Body found on Blind Bay Beach

Just Posted

Wild weather leads to power outages

Thousands woke up in the dark this morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

Heavy rain causes flooding in the Central Okanagan

Portion of lower Glenrosa Road closed due to flooding

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Kelowna fringe festival holds logo contest

The festival needs a logo

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Your March 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Body found on Blind Bay Beach

Police and coroner investigating, foul play not suspected

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Jury finds Chad Alphonse guilty of manslaughter in murder trial

Kelowna jury delivers its verdict a day after starting its deliberations.

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Rainstorm causes road flooding in South Okanagan

Flood assessments conducted in Okanagan Falls and Naramata

Fat joke on B.C. school’s sign not appropriate, woman says

Surrey mother says weight issues are no laughing matter

Most Read