Greenhow fire in Spallumcheen officially out 18 days later

A fire that sparked July 12 north of the north BX area is finally out 18 days later, said the Township of Spallumcheen.

Armstrong Spallumchen fire chief Ian Cummings told Black Press the Greenhow Road wildfire continued to flare up weeks after it was initially extinguished.

“It can easily smoulder underground unobserved and it just pops up,” Cummings said. “A wind could catch something and start a fire.”

As long as firefighters found signs of fire, they continued to check on the site, which wasn’t the easiest to access as it was on steep terrain with no direct road access — firefighters have to hike into the location.

“If we go four or five days without finding anything then we’ll stop,” Cummings said July 22, which is the case as of today.

“Thermal imaging cameras are not detecting any hot spots and a week has passed since the last hot spot was seen,” he said Friday, July 30.

In response to the positive news, the township has deactivated its related emergency operation centre.

While this fire may be deemed out and no longer a threat, several other wildfires are burning in the region and the township is reminding residents to be fire smart.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

– with Jennifer Smith, Black Press files

