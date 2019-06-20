Green Party announces candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Travis Ashley will challenge incumbent Liberal MP in October’s federal election

The Green Party has announced its candidate for the upcoming federal election in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

Travis Ashley is set to tackle some big competition in his first foray into federal politics, going up against the incumbent MP, Stephen Fuhr of the Liberal Party, and 18-year-old Justin Kulik of the NDP.

Ashley is a long-time Green Party supporter and calls it an “absolute honour” to win the nomination.

“I carefully conducted my research and, at the age of 14, I realized that my political views paralleled that of The Greens, and I have been a true believer and supporter ever since I was able to make that evidence-based decision,” said Ashley.

Ashley plans to focus his campaign efforts on three main issues: fiscal responsibility, social justice and ecological integrity for the Okanagan and for the country. He is also concerned about the difficulties for young adults trying to enter into the housing market and the lack of resources and social services for people trying to get off of drugs.

“These next few months will prove to be challenging but I know nothing good comes easy. With so much overwhelming support, I can feel all the positivity and most of all, I can feel change.”

