Dimitri Lascaris

Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Dimitri Lascaris, federal leadership candidate, coming to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna

The race to fill Elizabeth May’s Green Party leadership is touching down the valley.

Candidate Dimitri Lascaris is coming to the Okanagan Sunday, Aug. 16 for the following stops:

  • Kamloops – Riverside Park noon
  • Salmon Arm – Wharf Park 2:30 p.m.
  • Vernon – Kin Beach picnic shelter 4:30 p.m.
  • Kelowna – Waterfront Park 7:30 p.m.

Workers rights, economic inequality, racial and social justice and transitioning to a sustainable economy are the top of Lascaris’ discussion topics.

The stops are all outside events encouraging COVID-19 social distancing and mask wearing.

The former Ontario lawyer turned media correspondent served as justice critic for the Green Party in 2016 and in 2018 after relocating to Montreal he continued that role for the Parti Vert due Quebec.

“When Elizabeth May stepped down in late 2019, I made a decision to run for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada,” Lascaris said. “Our party is defined by six core values: ecological wisdom, non-violence, social justice, sustainability, participatory democracy, and respect for diversity. These core values are also my core values. They now define who I am.”

READ MORE: Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

READ MORE: North Okanagan district supports green initiatives

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

canadian politicsGreen Party

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open west of Revelstoke after fatal vehicle incident

Just Posted

COVID-19: Lake Country author pens how-to guide for self-directed learning

Musical theatre actress Nadya Corscadden wrote book using personal expertise in distance education

COLUMN: What’s COVID-19 doing to friendships?

Jim Taylor looks at how the pandemic is affecting friendships

Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Dimitri Lascaris, federal leadership candidate, coming to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna

BC Burn Fund benefits from Vernon firefighters

More than $5,000 raised at 2019 R.F. Brett Memorial Golf Tournament

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Positive Ticketing Campaign began Aug. 9 at Summerland Skatepark

Aldo Shoes’ Kelowna store to close permanently

The branch is among those closing as the company restructures to deal with COVID-19 debt

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

What’s COVID-19 doing to friendships?

Life and Faith column by Jim Taylor

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

Most Read