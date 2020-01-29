Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is on the search for a new executive director.
Executive director Karen Beaubier has tendered her resignation, taking a new position with the Uptown Rutland Business Association. Her last day is Feb. 14.
The board is currently accepting applications for a new executive director, a paid full-time position.
The executive director will be responsible for the overall management of the organization including the implementation of the organization’s programs, services and events, including membership growth and retention; budgets, daily operations; community and public relations; responsible for the management of staff and volunteers.
