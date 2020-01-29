Greater Westside Board of Trade. (Google Maps)

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is on the search for a new executive director.

Executive director Karen Beaubier has tendered her resignation, taking a new position with the Uptown Rutland Business Association. Her last day is Feb. 14.

The board is currently accepting applications for a new executive director, a paid full-time position.

The executive director will be responsible for the overall management of the organization including the implementation of the organization’s programs, services and events, including membership growth and retention; budgets, daily operations; community and public relations; responsible for the management of staff and volunteers.

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director

READ MORE: ‘The most stressful job I’ve ever loved’: URBA director announces resignation

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uptown Rutland Business Association announces new executive director
Next story
Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Just Posted

Rape survivor, Aden Withers, settles civil suit against Kelowna RCMP

The settlement was reached on Jan. 27

Big White raises over $22,000 for Australian wildfire relief

Sixty-seven per cent of Big White’s staff is Australian

Starbright to improve its playground thanks to donation by Canco

Canco donated $9,500 to Starbright on Jan. 28

Development permit for future 33-storey downtown Kelowna hotel nears expiration

The company will be back before Kelowna council next month for a new development permit

Greater Westside Board of Trade seeking new executive director

Former executive director Karen Beaubier has taken a position with URBA

JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

Straight from DeHart

Oral surgeon returns to his Kelowna roots

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Most Read